Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 572 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 228.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FR. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $397,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,238,757.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $52.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $55.88.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.56%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

