OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24,227 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.14% of OPENLANE worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KAR. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of OPENLANE during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 193.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPENLANE during the 4th quarter worth $87,000.

OPENLANE Stock Performance

Shares of OPENLANE stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $17.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OPENLANE ( NYSE:KAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. OPENLANE had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $420.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. OPENLANE’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KAR. Bank of America raised their price objective on OPENLANE from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on OPENLANE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OPENLANE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

OPENLANE Profile

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

