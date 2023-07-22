Northern Financial Advisors Inc Invests $244,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,077,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,310,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.21.
Insider Transactions at Alphabet
Alphabet Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $120.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.
Alphabet Profile
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alphabet
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.