Northern Financial Advisors Inc Invests $244,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,077,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,310,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.21.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $626,622.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $120.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.