New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Stock Position Trimmed by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 37,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $46.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.23. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.71. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.84.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.32 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business’s revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 51.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NJR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Insider Activity at New Jersey Resources

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $250,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,025,814.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About New Jersey Resources

(Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.