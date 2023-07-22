McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.09% of McGrath RentCorp worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $515,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $6,851,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 254,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after purchasing an additional 32,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th.

McGrath RentCorp Price Performance

MGRC stock opened at $92.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.88. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $77.98 and a 1 year high of $111.70.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $163.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.10 million. On average, analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Tara Wescott sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $109,572.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,756.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $127,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Tara Wescott sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $109,572.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,756.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

