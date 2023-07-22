Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,472 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 18,823 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Lyft worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth about $114,985,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth about $73,660,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 206.2% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,061,642 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $55,779,000 after buying an additional 3,408,360 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,430 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth about $15,567,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lyft alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lyft news, Director Logan Green sold 21,013 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $169,364.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 474,344 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,212.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $21.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.12. Lyft had a negative net margin of 37.33% and a negative return on equity of 151.57%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYFT. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Lyft Profile

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.