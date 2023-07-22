Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

In related news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 12,185 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $513,110.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,210.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Harry Merritt Lane III bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 12,185 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $513,110.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,210.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 1.7 %

HWC opened at $42.33 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $31.02 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.35 and its 200-day moving average is $41.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $359.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Hancock Whitney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $44.50 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

See Also

