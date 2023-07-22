FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.83 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,335,063,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.21.

GOOGL stock opened at $120.02 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.00 and its 200-day moving average is $107.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

