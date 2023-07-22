Echo45 Advisors LLC Sells 777 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Echo45 Advisors LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.6% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 51job restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.21.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $120.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.