Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 532,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,779 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.18% of Dynatrace worth $22,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth about $1,827,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 265,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,172,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 703.1% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 188,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after buying an additional 164,829 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,093,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,680 shares in the company, valued at $5,093,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 52,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $2,697,496.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 127,790 shares in the company, valued at $6,510,900.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,207,407 shares of company stock worth $943,913,963 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dynatrace Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DT shares. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 18th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.71.

DT opened at $52.32 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.41, a PEG ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.68.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $314.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.51 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

