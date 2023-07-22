DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,235 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,174,456 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $141,275,000 after acquiring an additional 632,420 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,543,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 679,115 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $81,691,000 after buying an additional 188,409 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 201,601 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $24,251,000 after buying an additional 145,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $2,224,225.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $2,224,225.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 9,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $1,122,360.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,139 shares of company stock valued at $3,583,419. Company insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DKS. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.43.

Shares of DKS opened at $131.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.36 and a 1-year high of $152.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.67.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 45.52%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

