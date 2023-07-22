DAVENPORT & Co LLC Takes $264,000 Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Price Performance

Shares of PII opened at $134.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.45. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.86 and a 52-week high of $135.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.61.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.32. Polaris had a return on equity of 60.97% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on PII shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.55.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

