DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 176 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 17.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Down 4.6 %

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $74.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.97. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $60.21 and a 1-year high of $115.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 82.96% and a net margin of 35.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.5119 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC cut their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.69.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Featured Stories

