DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2,534.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,800,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,973,000 after buying an additional 3,656,216 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,369,000 after buying an additional 2,448,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,443,000 after buying an additional 1,715,004 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $36,626,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,845.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 727,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,331,000 after purchasing an additional 690,014 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.1 %

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $32.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.04%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Further Reading

