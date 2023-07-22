DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Airbnb by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 438,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,470,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 365.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 184,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,517,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,900 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at $17,591,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $396,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 184,151 shares in the company, valued at $26,517,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,427,045 shares of company stock valued at $300,387,637. 30.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Airbnb Trading Up 2.4 %

ABNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.19.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $148.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.95. The stock has a market cap of $95.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $149.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

