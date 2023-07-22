Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) PT Lowered to $12.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CHGG. TheStreet lowered Chegg from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Chegg from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 500.com reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Chegg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.23.

Shares of CHGG opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.77. Chegg has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $30.05.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $187.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.25 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 34.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chegg by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,766,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,923,000 after buying an additional 179,401 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,738,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,020 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Chegg by 301.6% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,662,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750,725 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,280,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,893,000 after purchasing an additional 87,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Chegg by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,940,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,462 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

