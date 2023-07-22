Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 959,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Bloom Energy worth $19,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 48,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 57,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.79.

Bloom Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BE stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 2.86.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $275.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 81.47% and a negative net margin of 23.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 42,239 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $533,900.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 700,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,856,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $79,286.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,623.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 42,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $533,900.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 700,633 shares in the company, valued at $8,856,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,233 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

