Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Trims Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 54.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,226 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 5.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 198,712 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 11.2% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $12,656,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,482,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.43. Transocean Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $8.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 2.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.29 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 34.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on RIG shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

