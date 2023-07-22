Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Lowers Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.69.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 91.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 59,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,892,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,749,300 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

