Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $55,000 Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 66.4% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in PACCAR by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PCAR. StockNews.com began coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, OTR Global lowered PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.85.

Insider Activity

PACCAR Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total transaction of $1,607,741.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,996,380.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total transaction of $1,607,741.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,996,380.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $87.91 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $54.64 and a 52 week high of $90.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.97%.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.