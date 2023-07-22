Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,387,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $760,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,631,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,888,000. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $450,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 232,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,821,662.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $450,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 232,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,821,662.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 7,259 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $1,161,657.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,605,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,259 shares of company stock worth $2,472,298. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHRD stock opened at $148.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.92 and a 200 day moving average of $141.72. Chord Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $111.80 and a 1 year high of $164.79.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $896.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.67 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 43.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 20.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $3.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Chord Energy from $172.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chord Energy from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Chord Energy from $182.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. TD Cowen cut Chord Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Chord Energy from $252.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chord Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.38.

Chord Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.