Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 683 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,797 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its stake in Trex by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 4,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Trex by 29.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Trex by 5.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Trex by 5.5% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TREX shares. Bank of America raised shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Trex from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trex from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Trex from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.07.

NYSE:TREX opened at $66.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.62. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $71.48.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.65 million. Trex had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 30.02%. Trex’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

