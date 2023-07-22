Arizona State Retirement System Buys 907 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,237 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 70,009 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 70,877 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 15,534 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,229 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Matador Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $55.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 3.54. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $42.04 and a 52-week high of $73.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.42.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.24 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 37.11%. Matador Resources’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.40 per share, with a total value of $84,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,439,843.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 2,877 shares of company stock valued at $124,560 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also

