Arizona State Retirement System Buys 605 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2,034.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 234,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after acquiring an additional 223,072 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $36.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $40.80. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Several research analysts recently commented on JEF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

