Arizona State Retirement System Buys 2,583 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $17.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $20.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average is $17.04.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 57.97%.

IVZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Invesco in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.45.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

