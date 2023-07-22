Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 759 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Encompass Health by 358.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EHC shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

Encompass Health Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of EHC stock opened at $66.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.37 and a 200-day moving average of $61.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $45.11 and a 12-month high of $68.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

