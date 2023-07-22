Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.9% of FLC Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in Alphabet by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 19,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its position in Alphabet by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 10,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in Alphabet by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 4,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $120.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $129.04.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, 51job restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

