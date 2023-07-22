Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.16% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Caligan Partners LP acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $27.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.97. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $34.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.90.

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.23% and a negative net margin of 1,146.58%. The business’s revenue was up 574.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.74) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. SVB Securities decreased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other news, CEO Brian Goff sold 11,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $324,693.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at $399,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $45,290.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at $107,285.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Goff sold 11,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $324,693.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,471 shares of company stock worth $722,358 over the last three months. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

