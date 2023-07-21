Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $26.00. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.39.

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

NOVA opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $161.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sunnova Energy International’s revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,610.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 64.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,236,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,567 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 39.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,241,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,618,000 after acquiring an additional 921,583 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 136.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,481,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,142,000 after acquiring an additional 855,516 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth about $14,254,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,379,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,867,000 after acquiring an additional 781,893 shares during the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

See Also

