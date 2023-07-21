Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 882,049 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 281,828 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.24% of EQT worth $28,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,190,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $412,409,000 after purchasing an additional 718,040 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,769,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $262,420,000 after purchasing an additional 253,502 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 6,029.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $163,646,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EQT news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $1,201,915.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQT Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQT. Stephens began coverage on EQT in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on EQT from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $40.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.35. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. EQT’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

EQT Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

