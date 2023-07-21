Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $29.91 Million Stock Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Ceridian HCM worth $29,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 416.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter.

CDAY opened at $69.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of -288.75 and a beta of 1.43. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.63 and a 1 year high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.77 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. Research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $397,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,247,018.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,863 shares of company stock worth $2,282,212. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDAY. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Cowen lowered Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.27.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

