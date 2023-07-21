Strs Ohio Trims Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,555 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Williams Companies by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,131,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,024,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,242,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $894,796,000 after purchasing an additional 273,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Williams Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $649,796,000 after purchasing an additional 136,216 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $33.60 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.04%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. CIBC began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $230,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,166 shares in the company, valued at $7,493,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,439 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

