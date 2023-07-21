Strs Ohio Trims Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,017 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARMK. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Aramark by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aramark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Aramark from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

ARMK stock opened at $42.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.64. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 1.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 46.81%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

