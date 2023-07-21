Strs Ohio Takes $1.50 Million Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 127,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DNB. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 190,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 16,068 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,742,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $39,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 1,290,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $13,839,455.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,459,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,367,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE DNB opened at $12.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1,206.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.78. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $16.67.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.82 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is -2,000.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.