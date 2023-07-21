Strs Ohio Sells 8,825 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,825 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 434.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Perrigo by 1,364.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Perrigo by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Perrigo by 5,903.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $35.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -36.67 and a beta of 0.81. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $43.90.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -113.54%.

In other news, EVP Svend Andersen bought 2,900 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $96,889.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 68,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,636.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Perrigo news, CEO Murray S. Kessler sold 197,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $7,065,844.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,381. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 2,900 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $96,889.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,636.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perrigo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

