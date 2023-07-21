Strs Ohio Sells 3,395 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hexcel by 838.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,780,000 after buying an additional 6,084,592 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth $56,738,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 206.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 780,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,256,000 after purchasing an additional 525,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $500,755,000 after purchasing an additional 475,375 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,771,000 after purchasing an additional 344,711 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Hexcel from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Hexcel Stock Performance

NYSE:HXL opened at $75.62 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $79.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.52 and a 200-day moving average of $70.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.53 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Hexcel’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

