Strs Ohio Reduces Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2023

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:HFree Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of H. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 340.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,959,000 after buying an additional 1,571,739 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4,359.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,465,000 after buying an additional 959,519 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,319,000 after buying an additional 835,982 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,934,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,394,000. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:H opened at $120.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.79 and a 200 day moving average of $111.70. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $77.70 and a 52 week high of $125.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:HGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,753,678. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on H. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.22.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

