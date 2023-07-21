Strs Ohio Reduces Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of H. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 340.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,959,000 after buying an additional 1,571,739 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4,359.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,465,000 after buying an additional 959,519 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,319,000 after buying an additional 835,982 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,934,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,394,000. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:H opened at $120.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.79 and a 200 day moving average of $111.70. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $77.70 and a 52 week high of $125.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,753,678. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on H. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.22.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

