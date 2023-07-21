Strs Ohio Raises Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,851 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AES were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.64.

AES Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of AES opened at $21.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.54. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). AES had a positive return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. AES’s payout ratio is currently -80.49%.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

