Strs Ohio Purchases 651 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 405.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LAD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $315.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $219.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.60.

In other news, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total transaction of $327,129.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total transaction of $327,129.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,912.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,890 shares of company stock worth $421,726. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LAD opened at $309.06 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.00 and a 12-month high of $329.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.44.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.79 by ($0.35). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

