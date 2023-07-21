Strs Ohio Purchases 4,794 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 5,871.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,294,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,166 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 2.2% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 186,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Black Knight in the first quarter worth about $592,000. Finally, HST Ventures LLC raised its stake in Black Knight by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 201,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,466,000 after buying an additional 37,125 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday.

Black Knight Price Performance

BKI stock opened at $70.57 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $71.49. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.49 and a 200 day moving average of $58.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $382.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight Profile

(Free Report)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software Solutions and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts to streamline the loss mitigation process and reduce risk; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and supporting retail, consumer-direct, home equity, correspondent, wholesale and assumption channels on a single, and unified platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.