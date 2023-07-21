Strs Ohio Purchases 12,856 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,856 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Invesco by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 170,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 7,279 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 138.7% during the first quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 23,537 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 8.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 50,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IVZ opened at $17.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $20.56.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 57.97%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IVZ. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.39.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

