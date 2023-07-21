Strs Ohio Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,679 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,473,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 26.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,652,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,572 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,988,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,833,000 after acquiring an additional 780,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,345,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,978,000 after acquiring an additional 83,197 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,919,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,178,000 after acquiring an additional 93,134 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on SHO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.57.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

NYSE SHO opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average is $10.07. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $243.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.93 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 5.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 15 hotels comprised of 7,735 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate.

