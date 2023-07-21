Strs Ohio Decreases Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

NSIT opened at $148.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.04. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.11 and a 1 year high of $151.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.06). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

NSIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insight Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.