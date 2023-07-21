State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 56,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.13% of Brinker International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,382,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,414,000 after acquiring an additional 102,122 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,069,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,852,000 after purchasing an additional 940,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,654,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,148,000 after buying an additional 46,935 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,643,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,209,000 after buying an additional 42,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,170,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,335,000 after buying an additional 67,767 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EAT shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Brinker International from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

NYSE EAT opened at $39.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.73. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $42.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 44.32% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company also operates in virtual brands, including It's Just Wings and Maggiano's Italian Classics.

