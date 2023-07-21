State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,959 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Prothena worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Prothena by 170.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Prothena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRTA shares. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Prothena in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Prothena Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $66.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.57. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 0.35. Prothena Co. plc has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $79.65.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Prothena had a negative net margin of 232.19% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prothena news, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $267,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Prothena news, COO Brandon S. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $270,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $267,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 232,333 shares of company stock worth $16,572,663. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

