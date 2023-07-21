State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,189 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,560 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.11% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUPN. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,499 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 43,303 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.52 and a 200 day moving average of $36.06. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.06 and a 52 week high of $42.09. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $153.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.02 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SUPN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.