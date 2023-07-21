State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 36,393 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,393 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.12% of Sunnova Energy International worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 123,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.53.

Insider Activity

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $161.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.54 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 30.75%. The company’s revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 10,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,610.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.39.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

