State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 83,031 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,031 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.09% of Equitrans Midstream worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 286.9% during the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 61,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 45,900 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 36.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 94,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 25,352 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 231.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 168,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 15,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 376,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 35,201 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.92.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.73 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 18.92% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.36.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

