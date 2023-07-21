Sage Rhino Capital LLC Boosts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,914 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.3% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,053,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,638,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652,150 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,218,570 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,649,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,774 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $346.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $332.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.86. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $366.78.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $347.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.54.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

