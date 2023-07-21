Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $475.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

LMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock opened at $455.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $381.55 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $456.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.14.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

