Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $475.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMTGet Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

LMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock opened at $455.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $381.55 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $456.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.14.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

